31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
type here...

Karimganj Police push back 3 Bangladeshi nationals

As per reports, the incident took place at 00:50 hours on Wednesday. The individuals have been identified as Md. Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: In a recent operation aimed at protecting Assam’s borders, the Karimganj Police successfully detected and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the incident took place at 00:50 hours on Wednesday. The individuals have been identified as Md. Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “In line with our ongoing policy to safeguard our borders against any infiltration, Karimganj police detected the following Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently pushed them back at 00:50 hours today.”

Following their detection, the Karimganj Police acted swiftly to repatriate them to Bangladesh, ensuring that they did not proceed further into Indian territory.

8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3 Mizo women rescued from Syria; extend gratitude to CM for...

The Hills Times -
8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin