Karimganj Police push back 3 Bangladeshi nationals

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: In a recent operation aimed at protecting Assam’s borders, the Karimganj Police successfully detected and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place at 00:50 hours on Wednesday. The individuals have been identified as Md. Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “In line with our ongoing policy to safeguard our borders against any infiltration, Karimganj police detected the following Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently pushed them back at 00:50 hours today.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2024

Following their detection, the Karimganj Police acted swiftly to repatriate them to Bangladesh, ensuring that they did not proceed further into Indian territory.