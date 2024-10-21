No anti-China activities will be allowed in Nepal’s territory: PM Oli

KATHMANDU, Oct 20: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Sunday that no anti-China activities will be allowed in the country, reaffirming the Himalayan nation’s commitment to the ‘One China’ policy.

Oli made the remarks in a meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Chen Jining, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee. The meeting took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to the One China policy, Oli told the visiting delegation that no anti-China activities would be allowed to operate within Nepal’s territory.

China claims that the breakaway nation of Taiwan is part of it and makes it mandatory for all the countries having diplomatic ties with it to follow the ‘One China’ policy, which effectively states that Taiwan is part of China.

During the meeting, Oli also expressed hopes for continued support from China for Nepal’s economic development.

Talks were also held about strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) parties, according to the PM’s secretariat.

Oli is the Chairman of the CPN (UML) and is seen as a pro-China leader.

He underlined the need to continue the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries to enhance government-to-government, people-to-people and historical ties, as well as to promote trade.

The Prime Minister underscored the role of the CPC and President Xi Jinping’s leadership in “alleviating poverty and driving holistic development in China” and expressed Nepal’s interest in benefiting from such advancements.

He also informed the delegation about the coalition government formed by Nepal’s two largest parties, the CPN (UML) and the Nepali Congress, aimed at bringing about political stability in the country.

Chen, who is also the Secretary for the Shanghai Municipal Committee, reiterated China’s support for Nepal’s “happiness and prosperity” and said that Beijing will always respect decisions made by Nepal’s political parties.

Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, CPM (UML) Secretary and Foreign Department Chief of CPN (UML) Raghubir Mahaseth, and China’s Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song were among those present on the occasion. (PTI)