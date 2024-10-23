27 C
Pegu inaugurates Int’l ELTAI Conference, highlights role of English in employability

"In the 21st century, with employability demands evolving, English proficiency remains crucial," he added, commending ELTAI for its efforts in leveraging the potential of English language education.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the 18th International and 54th Annual Conference of the English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELTAI), hosted jointly by Sonapur College and Assam Royal Global University, Pegu announced on Wednesday.

The event, held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Assam Royal Global University, brought together English educators and key dignitaries to discuss advancements in English language teaching and its evolving role in education and employability.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Founded in 1969, ELTAI is the largest network for English educators in India, promoting collaboration, research, and innovation in English language teaching (ELT). The association aims to transform India into a hub for ELT activities while addressing the challenges faced by teachers across the nation.”

Minister Pegu also emphasized the significance of English proficiency in today’s world, noting its vital role in developing soft skills such as communication and creativity.

The conference aimed foster new ideas and practices in English language teaching and learning, preparing educators to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing global educational landscape.

The event saw participation from prominent ELTAI representatives, including National President Dr. T. Kumari Kharbamon, National Vice President Dr. Shravan Kumar, and National Secretary Dr. M.S. Xavier Pradheep Singh.

