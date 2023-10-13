31 C
Friday, October 13, 2023
AAP leader Sanjay Singh sent to judicial custody till Oct 27 in Delhi excise policy case

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 13: A Delhi court on Friday, ordered judicial custody for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh until October 27.

Singh, who was arrested in connection with an alleged Delhi excise scam, was presented before Special Judge M K Nagpal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the end of his previously granted ED custody.

During the hearing, the court instructed Singh not to discuss unrelated issues inside the court. Singh was arrested by the anti-money laundering agency on October 4.

The ED claims that Singh was instrumental in devising and implementing the now-abolished policy that financially favoured certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

