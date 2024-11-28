Assam vlogger murdered; killer boyfriend on the run after 2 days with body

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: The gruesome murder of 19-year-old YouTube vlogger Maya Gogoi, a native of Assam, has sent shockwaves across the nation, a news bulletin said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Police have revealed that her alleged killer, identified as Aarav Hanoy, spent two days in a Bengaluru service apartment with Maya’s lifeless body before fleeing.

The incident came to light on Tuesday within the Indiranagar police station limits, following Maya’s discovery with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators now believe the murder was premeditated, as Hanoy reportedly brought a knife and ordered a nylon rope online before the crime.

As per reports, Maya and Aarav, who had been in a relationship for six months after meeting via social media, checked into the service apartment on November 23.

- Advertisement -

Maya had informed her sister that she would be attending office parties that weekend and would not return home.

However, on Sunday night, Aarav allegedly attacked her, inflicting fatal chest and head injuries.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage showed Aarav leaving the apartment at 8:19 AM on November 26, calmly walking out after spending two days in the room, often smoking cigarettes beside the corpse.

He then boarded a taxi to Bengaluru’s Majestic area, where he switched off his phone, making it difficult for police to trace him.

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated, “The evidence points to premeditation. Aarav arrived with a knife and later ordered a nylon rope. His actions indicate he was prepared for the crime.”

Two police teams are now conducting a manhunt, with searches extending to Kerala and other states.

CCTV footage and Call Detail Records (CDR) are being scrutinized to trace Aarav’s movements.

An official police statement is awaited as the investigation continues, with more details expected to emerge in the coming days.