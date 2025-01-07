25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Mallabaruah elected Vice President of Athletics Federation of India

With a focus on grassroots programs and creating a more accessible pathway for athletes, his leadership is expected to bring significant strides in India's sporting landscape.

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, has been elected as the Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at the organization’s Annual General Meeting held in Chandigarh, the Minister announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Mallabaruah took to the micro-blogging site X to share the news, stating that the role, which he will hold for the next four years, presents a tremendous opportunity to serve the athletics community and strengthen grassroots initiatives.

Related Posts:

“Honored to have been elected as the Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India at its Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh today”, he wrote.

https://twitter.com/jayanta_malla/status/1876495329668833609?t=MVECBRH2FeHRM0eRXc5OfQ&s=08

With a focus on grassroots programs and creating a more accessible pathway for athletes, his leadership is expected to bring significant strides in India’s sporting landscape.

Mallabaruah further expressed that this role, entrusted to him for the next four years, will offer an incredible opportunity to serve the athletics community, enhance grassroots initiatives, and support the overall growth of athletics in India.

- Advertisement -
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
View all stories

The goal aims to create a strong sporting ecosystem that not only empowers athletes but also inspires future generations to excel.

“This role, entrusted to me for the next four years, presents a tremendous opportunity to serve the athletics community, strengthen grassroots initiatives, and contribute to the growth of athletics in India. We hope to build a robust sporting ecosystem that empowers athletes and inspires future generations”, he added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu lays foundation for 16 schemes under Subansiri Project

The Hills Times -
7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss