Mallabaruah elected Vice President of Athletics Federation of India

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, has been elected as the Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at the organization’s Annual General Meeting held in Chandigarh, the Minister announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Mallabaruah took to the micro-blogging site X to share the news, stating that the role, which he will hold for the next four years, presents a tremendous opportunity to serve the athletics community and strengthen grassroots initiatives.

“Honored to have been elected as the Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India at its Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh today”, he wrote.

https://twitter.com/jayanta_malla/status/1876495329668833609?t=MVECBRH2FeHRM0eRXc5OfQ&s=08

With a focus on grassroots programs and creating a more accessible pathway for athletes, his leadership is expected to bring significant strides in India’s sporting landscape.

Mallabaruah further expressed that this role, entrusted to him for the next four years, will offer an incredible opportunity to serve the athletics community, enhance grassroots initiatives, and support the overall growth of athletics in India.

- Advertisement -

7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss View all stories

The goal aims to create a strong sporting ecosystem that not only empowers athletes but also inspires future generations to excel.

“This role, entrusted to me for the next four years, presents a tremendous opportunity to serve the athletics community, strengthen grassroots initiatives, and contribute to the growth of athletics in India. We hope to build a robust sporting ecosystem that empowers athletes and inspires future generations”, he added.