Sunday, October 20, 2024
MoHFW launches Tobacco-Free Youth 2.0; Lovlina named Assam’s Youth Icon

As part of this drive, Olympic medalist and acclaimed boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed as the Youth Icon for Assam.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0, a significant initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use among young people, a news bulletin announced on Sunday.

As part of this drive, Olympic medalist and acclaimed boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed as the Youth Icon for Assam.

Known for her outstanding achievements in sports and her influential public image, Lovlina is set to inspire the younger generation in Assam to make healthier lifestyle choices and stay away from tobacco.

In support of the campaign, Lovlina Borgohain has also shared a video message, urging the youth to value good health and highlighting that today’s youth are the future of the country.

She further emphasized that the choices they make today will inspire future generations, calling on them to set an example by adopting a tobacco-free lifestyle.

