Arunachal: ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 5: Cleanliness is next to godliness, said Yumlam Achung, former All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) and former Itanagar Market Welfare Association (IMWA).

He appealed all section of society to maintain cleanliness and hygiene to remain in a clean and green environment and disease free society.

Achung informed that we under the banner of former ANYA leaders forum (FALF) has on Wednesday organsied a cleanliness driver at Nyokum Lapang where the Nyokum Yullo festival was celebrated with great fervor and traditional gaiety.

“We are happy to see the effort being put-up by the Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) but it could not be possible until all section of society join hands,” he said.

Today cleanliness drive was due to the visit of IMC Mayor who visited the Nyokum Lapang and spoke in media about it, since there were rituals so we have already planned to clean the campus but in within the IMC team has visited. Anyhow it was a good awareness but the IMC need to do more awareness and more hard labour to put in so that the whole city remains clean and hygienic, said Achung.

IMC Corporater Tai Yakia, Nyokum Yullo festival celebration committee secretary Lokam Nai and others also joined the drive.

