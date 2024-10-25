22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

Prez on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RAIPUR, Oct 24: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions.

Security has been stepped up in Raipur and Durg districts and traffic will be diverted at some locations in these districts on Friday and Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Murmu will arrive at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Friday morning and will proceed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she will be the chief guest at its second convocation function, a government official here said.

Related Posts:

She will then proceed to the Raj Bhavan.

Later, Murmu will grace the 14th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur as its chief guest, the official said.

The president will also visit ‘Purkhauti Muktangan’ (a tribal museum) in Nava Raipur where she will interact with local tribals, he said.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday morning, Murmu will offer prayers at the Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar here and then proceed to Bhilai (Durg district) for various events.

She will be the chief guest at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, the official said.

Murmu will later return to the state capital and attend the third convocation of the Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur as the chief guest, he added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi HC asks Centre to file report on issue of deepfakes

The Hills Times -
Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights