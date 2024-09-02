Punjab Engineering theft case: Jorhat Police recover items, one arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In a significant breakthrough, the Jorhat Police have successfully recovered stolen items in connection with a recent theft case at Punjab Engineering, the police officials informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Jorhat Police stated, “In connection with a recent theft case at Punjab Engineering, the stolen items were recovered and accused persons were arrested.”

As per reports, the stolen items were found in a scrap godown owned by Rajab Ali, one of the arrested suspects, in the Katonibari area of Jorhat.

The swift action led to the arrest of the accused individuals involved in the theft crime, ensuring that justice is served.

“The stolen items were recovered from the scrap godown of arrested accused person Rajab Ali of Katonibari, Jorhat”, the police added.