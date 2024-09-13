29 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

SC stays NGT direction restricting number of people in ‘dhol-tasha’ groups

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a National Green Tribunal direction restricting the number of people to 30 in ‘dhol-tasha’ groups involved in the Ganapati festival, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune.

Having decided earlier in the day to take up a Pune-based ‘dhol-tasha’ group’s plea against the NGT order for hearing at 2 pm, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a notice to state authorities on it.

- Advertisement -

In a brief hearing, lawyer Amit Pai said that ‘dhol-tasha’ has had a very “deep cultural significance” in Pune for over a hundred years and it was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He added that the August 30 direction of the NGT will affect such groups.

“Issue notice… pending next day of listing, there shall be a stay of operation of direction number 4 (on the number of persons in dhol-tasha groups). Let them do their ‘dhol tasha’. It is the heart of Pune,” the bench said.

The NGT had directed the Pune Police to ensure that the total number of ‘dhol-tasha-zanj’ members in each group did not exceed 30.

- Advertisement -

Seeking an early hearing, the lawyer had told the top court that there was an urgency as the Ganapati festival was going on.

In a bid to control noise pollution, the NGT had restricted the number of people in the ‘dhol-tasha’ groups for the Ganapati festival to 30.

The festival of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ began on September 7. It is celebrated for 10-11 days.

‘Dhol-tasha’ groups have been an integral part of traditional festivals in some parts of Maharashtra. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Travis Head provides the fireworks as Australia outclasses new-look England in...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India