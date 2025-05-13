27.8 C
2nd quarterly NLA settles 219 cases in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 12: The second quarterly National Lok Adalat (NLA) 2025 conducted across Nagaland by district legal services authorities (DLSAs), under the aegis of Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA), disposed of 219 cases with a settlement amount of Rs 2,38,99,111.

Out of a total of 290 cases taken up for settlement, 192 were at pre-litigation stage and 27 cases were at the pending stage. The cases included mostly bank loan recovery, telephone bill, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) and other consumer and civil cases, a release detailing the district-wise settlement of cases and settlement amount said on Monday.

The second quarterly NLA 2025 was conducted across the districts in the state on May 10.

The NLA, also known as the ‘people’s court’, is an alternative dispute resolution (ADR), which is aimed at reducing court backlog, providing access to justice for marginalised communities, and ensuring that disputes are resolved in a timely and cost-effective manner.

In 2024, the National Legal Services Authority acknowledged the Nagaland SLSA for achieving the highest disposal percentage of pending cases in the first NLA 2024, held on March 9. The performance of Nagaland SLSA in the second and fourth NLA last year also showed the highest improvement in disposal percentage.

The Dimapur District Legal Services Authority took up 133 pre-litigation cases during the second quarterly NLA, out of which 93 disposed of. Besides, 22 pending trial cases were also disposed of. The total settlement amount was Rs 1,25,65,900, the highest settlement amount in the state.

