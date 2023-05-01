National Lok Adalat on May 13 in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 30: As per the direction of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), District Legal Services Authority, Hojai is going to organise

National Lok Adalat at Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on May 13, a press release stated here. As per the release, the National Lok Adalat is being organised for expeditious disposal of various cases executable in judicial courts, such as criminal cases, civil cases, family cases, motor accident claims, tribunal cases, check bounce cases, revenue cases etc. without any cost. Along with this, arrangements have been made for settlement of bank transactions, loan cases, telephone bills, electricity bills and court disputes. For the convenience of the people, arrangements have been made for early hearing of these cases. District Legal Services Authority, Hojai has further appealed the denizens of Hojai district to fully co-operate in the National Lok Adalat.