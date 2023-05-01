27 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

National Lok Adalat on May 13 in Hojai

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 30: As per the direction of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), District Legal Services Authority, Hojai is going to organise

- Advertisement -

National Lok Adalat at Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on May 13, a press release stated here.  As per the release, the National Lok Adalat is being organised for expeditious disposal of various cases executable in judicial courts, such as criminal cases, civil cases, family cases, motor accident claims, tribunal cases, check bounce cases, revenue cases etc. without any cost.  Along with this, arrangements have been made for settlement of bank transactions, loan cases, telephone bills, electricity bills and court disputes.  For the convenience of the people, arrangements have been made for early hearing of these cases. District Legal Services Authority, Hojai has further appealed the denizens of Hojai district to fully co-operate in the National Lok Adalat.

Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New generation has to imbibe knowledge of literature: KAAC CEM

The Hills Times - 0
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon