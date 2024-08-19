27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

4 prisoners escape from Arunachal jail

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH/ ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Four prisoners escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. They escaped from the jail around 12.30 am, Namsai’s Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley told PTI.

The prisoners were identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Gopal Munda (23), Arjun Kandha (27) and Robin Surin (45). They broke the rod of the ventilator, attacked and injured the sentry on duty and escaped, police said.

- Advertisement -

Namsai’s SDPO J Molo said Dihingia was a militant of the NSCN(U) and was arrested in 2021 from Mahadevpur.

Munda was arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and the  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while Arjun Kandha was arrested under IPC section 363 (kidnap).

Surin was arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).

A case was registered and a massive hunt was underway to nab them, police said. (PTI)

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR introduces “Karmveer Puraskar” awards

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar