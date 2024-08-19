4 prisoners escape from Arunachal jail

DIBRUGARH/ ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Four prisoners escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. They escaped from the jail around 12.30 am, Namsai’s Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley told PTI.

The prisoners were identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Gopal Munda (23), Arjun Kandha (27) and Robin Surin (45). They broke the rod of the ventilator, attacked and injured the sentry on duty and escaped, police said.

- Advertisement -

Namsai’s SDPO J Molo said Dihingia was a militant of the NSCN(U) and was arrested in 2021 from Mahadevpur.

Munda was arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while Arjun Kandha was arrested under IPC section 363 (kidnap).

Surin was arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).

A case was registered and a massive hunt was underway to nab them, police said. (PTI)