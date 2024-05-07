483 houses affected due to storm in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 6: Meghalaya Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Kyrmen Shylla today informed that a total of 483 houses were damaged in 29 villages under seven districts of Meghalaya during the incidents of heavy rainfall, cyclonic storm and hailstorm occurred on Sunday thereby affecting over 949 people.

Of these, 14 villages are in Eastern West Khasi Hills, 6 South West Khasi Hills, 3 West Jaintia Hills, 2 East Jaintia Hills, 3 East Khasi Hills, 1 West Khasi Hills. A total 282 houses were damaged by hailstorm in Baghmara and 10 in Chokpot in South Garo Hills, he said.

The minister also informed that two school buildings were also damaged at Nongpriang and at Sohbsein village in Eastern West Khasi Hills district and a church roof top was damaged in Wapung in East Jaintia Hills.

Shylla also informed that a total of 10 villages in two C&RD blocks – Mairang and Mawthadraishan – were also affected due to rain related incidents today (May 6) affecting over 400 people.

These include Nongkhlaw, Mawiongkhri, Nongthyllep, Mawnai, Umshyiap, Phudbah, Demdngiem, Myriaw, Permadan and Mawkhan.

The minister informed that immediate relief is being provided to affected families by the respective deputy commissioners.

“Actually, funds parked with the deputy commissioners was Rs 20 lakh but we have increased the amount now. The DC can utilize this fund for providing immediate relief to affected families,” he said.

He said that all districts are being kept on high alert. “All districts have been instructed to take necessary action on relief distribution and assistance to the affected people,” he added. (NNN)