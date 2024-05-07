22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
type here...

483 houses affected due to storm in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, May 6: Meghalaya Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Kyrmen Shylla today informed that a total of 483 houses were damaged in 29 villages under seven districts of Meghalaya during the incidents of heavy rainfall, cyclonic storm and hailstorm occurred on Sunday thereby affecting over 949 people.

Of these, 14 villages are in Eastern West Khasi Hills, 6 South West Khasi Hills, 3 West Jaintia Hills, 2 East Jaintia Hills, 3 East Khasi Hills, 1 West Khasi Hills. A total 282 houses were damaged by hailstorm in Baghmara and 10 in Chokpot in South Garo Hills, he said.

- Advertisement -

The minister also informed that two school buildings were also damaged at Nongpriang and at Sohbsein village in Eastern West Khasi Hills district and a church roof top was damaged in Wapung in East Jaintia Hills.

Shylla also informed that a total of 10 villages in two C&RD blocks – Mairang and Mawthadraishan – were also affected due to rain related incidents today (May 6) affecting over 400 people.

These include Nongkhlaw, Mawiongkhri, Nongthyllep, Mawnai, Umshyiap, Phudbah, Demdngiem, Myriaw, Permadan and Mawkhan.

The minister informed that immediate relief is being provided to affected families by the respective deputy commissioners.

- Advertisement -

“Actually, funds parked with the deputy commissioners was Rs 20 lakh but we have increased the amount now. The DC can utilize this fund for providing immediate relief to affected families,” he said.

He said that all districts are being kept on high alert. “All districts have been instructed to take necessary action on relief distribution and assistance to the affected people,” he added. (NNN)

Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

People throng stores to buy metal roofing sheets in Manipur

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May