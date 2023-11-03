5,306 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

AIZAWL, Nov 2: Altogether 5,306 senior citizens, people with

disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their

franchise for the November 7 Mizoram elections through

home voting and postal ballots, an official statement said on

Tuesday.

While 1,100 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs

exercised their franchise through home voting, 4,203

government officials, including security and polling

personnel, voted through postal ballots.

In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their

votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district

(149), the statement said.

In all, 779 government officials voted in Aizawl district, 733 in

Lawngtlai district and 574 in Lunglei district, it added. (PTI)