5,306 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

AIZAWL, Nov 2: Altogether 5,306 senior citizens, people with
disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their
franchise for the November 7 Mizoram elections through
home voting and postal ballots, an official statement said on
Tuesday.
While 1,100 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs
exercised their franchise through home voting, 4,203
government officials, including security and polling
personnel, voted through postal ballots.
In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their
votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district
(149), the statement said.
In all, 779 government officials voted in Aizawl district, 733 in
Lawngtlai district and 574 in Lunglei district, it added. (PTI)