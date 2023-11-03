20.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

5,306 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Nov 2: Altogether 5,306 senior citizens, people with
disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their

franchise for the November 7 Mizoram elections through
home voting and postal ballots, an official statement said on
Tuesday.
While 1,100 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs
exercised their franchise through home voting, 4,203
government officials, including security and polling
personnel, voted through postal ballots.
In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their
votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district
(149), the statement said.
In all, 779 government officials voted in Aizawl district, 733 in
Lawngtlai district and 574 in Lunglei district, it added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Situation calm but tense in Imphal

The Hills Times - 0