76th IPR Day: Sapam Singh lauds PR, media for bridging governance-citizens

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Singh emphasized the dedication of Information and Public Relations officers, journalists, and media personnel who serve as vital conduits between the government and citizens.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a heartfelt address during the celebration of the 76th Information and Public Relations Day 2024, Manipur’s Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and DIPR, Sapam Ranjan Singh, acknowledged the crucial role of information and public relations professionals in fostering effective governance, a press release said on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Singh emphasized the dedication of Information and Public Relations officers, journalists, and media personnel who serve as vital conduits between the government and citizens.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “Today, we honor the dedicated professionals who bridge the gap between governance and citizens.”

https://twitter.com/rsapam/status/1852237070301040825

He also expressed gratitude to the media community for their relentless efforts in spreading awareness, promoting transparency, and empowering citizens to make informed decisions.

“Thank you to all Information and Public Relations officers, journalists, and media personnel for Spreading awareness, Fostering transparency, Empowering informed decision-making”, Singh added.

The Minister further urged the gathering to continue promoting fact-based communication, strengthening media relations, and celebrating the power of information.

