Health scheme for Nagaland journalists

Updated:
DIMAPUR, Dec 18: A health scheme for journalists in Nagaland has been implemented. An awareness cum enrolment camp for the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) targeting accredited journalists was held at E-Space, near SBI Rangapahar Branch, Duncan, Dimapur.

Organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with the department of health and family welfare, the camp aimed to facilitate the registration and card generation process for accredited journalists.

Imkong Walling, president of the Dimapur Press Club (DPC), chaired the program and expressed gratitude to the organizing departments for bringing the facility directly to journalists. He urged journalists to take full advantage of this opportunity and praised their active participation in the camp.

Kika Longkumer, Joint CEO of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the significant role of journalists in bridging the gap between government schemes and the public. He highlighted how the CMHIS is designed to offer accessible and efficient health coverage for accredited journalists and their families, stressing the government’s commitment to supporting media professionals in Nagaland.

Longkumer also explained the comprehensive benefits of the CMHIS, including provisions for covering children under their parents’ cards, grievance portals to report hospital-related issues, and the availability of toll-free numbers for assistance. He underscored the importance of journalists staying, and informed about their entitlements and assured them that the NHPS team would provide continued support throughout the registration and implementation process. Longkumer reiterated the necessity of linking Aadhar numbers to ensure seamless processing and outlined the eligibility criteria for CMHIS coverage.

NHPS officials conducted an in-depth presentation guiding journalists on the registration and card generation process, including the steps to disable and reactivate cards as needed.

The CMHIS aims to cover accredited journalists who meet specific criteria, such as being Indian citizens, ordinary residents of Nagaland, and accredited by the state government. Journalists with at least three years of experience under the Working Journalists’ Act, 1955, may also qualify.

The camp saw active participation from Dimapur-based journalists on December 17. Card registration and activation were conducted during the camp, ensuring a smooth process for all attendees. (NNN)

10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
