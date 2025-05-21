Additional police forces at Star Cement premises in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, May 20: Additional police forces have been deployed at Star Cement in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills district following the setting ablaze many trucks by an angry mob at the factory’s premises on Sunday night.

“Following the incident, additional police forces have been stationed at Star Cement and administrative officers are on high alert to prevent further escalation,” district additional Superintendent of Police said today.

“In this regard, a case has been registered and is being investigated,” he added.

The incident had taken place on Sunday after a local individual was tragically run over and died on the spot.

Immediately, police officers and staff from Lumshnong police station arrived at the spot and additional forces were deputed.

During enquiry, it was learnt that in the evening, a road traffic accident occurred near Wahiajer village, NH-06 involving a Star Cement truck and a pick-up truck.

The Star Cement truck driven by a local, reportedly, fled the scene after the collision. The pick-up truck, along with others pursued the cement truck up to the Star Cement premises, police said.

Upon arrival, the pick-up driver, who is also a local, climbed onto the Star Cement truck and assaulted the driver and in an attempt to flee or drive forward, the cement truck ran over the pick-up driver, who died on the spot, they said.

Following the incident, approximately 300 individuals armed with daos and other weapons from nearby locality, gathered at the Star Cement compound and started destroying the sentry post, CCTV equipment, and attacking the Security Guard.

The agitated crowd blocked the removal of the deceased’s body, which was later managed and sent to Civil Hospital, Khliehriat.

In a few minutes, the said mob managed to set a number of trucks ablaze in the parking lot and in other premises of Star Cement.

Immediately, fire tenders were requisitioned, but the said mob started attacking the Star Cement fire brigade personnel too and attempted to damage the fire tender.

In the process, police attempted to stop the mob from burning down the fire tender and attacking security personnel, but the mob started attacking police personnel who were trying to control the situation and protect life and property, the additional SP said

“Later, upon the arrival of additional force, the situation was brought under control and the mob dispersed accordingly, and the fire was doused off,”he stated. (NNN)