Arms holders to deposit arms within 7 days

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, March 17: In view of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19 in the state, East Garo Hills District Magistrate, under Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 17 (3), (a) and (b) of the Arms Act, 1959, has issued a notification directing the arms holders of the district to deposit their license and arms to the Executive Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, the nearest police stations or the OGC within 7 days.

The notification also stated that failure to deposit both the license and arms within the specified time shall be liable for prosecution under Section 25 1B (h) of the CrPC.