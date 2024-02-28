16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

Army distributes sports items worth Rs 5 lakhs among students

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: The Indian Army has distributed sports items worth ₹ 5 Lakh among students of the Government Middle School in the Vishwema village in Kohima district in Nagaland.

- Advertisement -

Army personnel distributed the sports items among students as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ scheme, which aims at promoting sports and fitness among the youths.

The distribution of sports items is in accordance with Army’s ongoing efforts to engage with the local community, specially the youth and supporting initiatives that contribute to the overall well-being of the youths to make them physically and mentally resilient individuals, who are equipped to face the different challenges of life.

The local community, meanwhile, appreciated the efforts of the Indian army.

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Drug Peddler Couple Arrested In Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam