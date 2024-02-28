Army distributes sports items worth Rs 5 lakhs among students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: The Indian Army has distributed sports items worth ₹ 5 Lakh among students of the Government Middle School in the Vishwema village in Kohima district in Nagaland.

Army personnel distributed the sports items among students as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ scheme, which aims at promoting sports and fitness among the youths.

The distribution of sports items is in accordance with Army’s ongoing efforts to engage with the local community, specially the youth and supporting initiatives that contribute to the overall well-being of the youths to make them physically and mentally resilient individuals, who are equipped to face the different challenges of life.

The local community, meanwhile, appreciated the efforts of the Indian army.