Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Arunachal CM chairs pre-budget meeting with CBOs, seeks cooperation

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, "Given Team Arunachal's commitment to inclusive governance and development, we had a great Pre-Budget consultative meeting with representatives of various Community Based Organizations (CBOs)."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Tuesday urged the Community Based Organisations (CBO) in the state to provide suggestions, cooperation, and assistance to the government in achieving the objective of self-sufficiency by maximizing state-owned resources and converting them into revenue.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Given Team Arunachal’s commitment to inclusive governance and development, we had a great Pre-Budget consultative meeting with representatives of various Community Based Organizations (CBOs).”

Through direct engagement with the CBOs, which have strong ties to local communities and represent a variety of interests, the state government has once again demonstrated its dedication to creating a Budget that addresses the needs and goals of every segment of society.

“By engaging directly with our CBOs, which are deeply rooted in local communities and represent diverse interests, we have reaffirmed our commitment to have a Budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of all sections of society”, Khandu added.

Additionally, engaging in conversations with all relevant parties encourages transparency, accountability, and participatory democracy, which will help the government develop policies and distribute resources more effectively.

Furthermore, such meetings will encourage a grassroots-driven governance model, allowing local voices to influence economic strategies and social programs, resulting in more precise and effective development results throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

