Arunachal CM meets Guwahati’s SBI CGM Radhakrishnan to assess development schemes

GUWAHATI, July 25: Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with S Radhakrishnan, the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI) in Guwahati, at the Secretariat aiming to enhance economic growth and development in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister informed on Thursday.

The meeting focused on the execution of state government initiatives, with a special emphasis on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), designed to promote self-reliant India.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Pema Khandu wrote, “Banks must understand the pulse of the country and play an active role in driving economic growth!Had a fruitful meeting with Shri S Radhakrishnan.”

Chief Minister Khandu also emphasized the importance of SBI in advancing financial inclusion and bolstering the state’s development goals.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan reassured Khandu of SBI’s dedication to supporting the state’s endeavors, underscoring the significance of their assistance in the implementation of government programs.

The meeting further highlighted the significance of cooperation between the state government and SBI in fostering economic growth and development in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Emphasized the crucial role of SBI in financial inclusion and supporting our development agenda. Their support is vital to the success of our government schemes!”, the Chief Minister added.