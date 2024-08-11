29 C
Arunachal Govt concludes 3-day Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave with visionary goals

The event, which united government representatives, educators, and students, sought to promote innovative concepts and approaches to improve the education system within the state.

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The 3-day Chintan Shivir and Education Conclave 2024 has successfully concluded in Arunachal Pradesh, garnering significant attention for the state’s ambitious educational reform initiatives, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Saturday.

The event, which united government representatives, educators, and students, sought to promote innovative concepts and approaches to improve the education system within the state.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu expressed his appreciation for the conclave, emphasizing its role in developing best practices and solutions to improve education across the state.

“I was honoured to attend the valedictory function, joined by Hon’ble DyCM Shri Chowna Mein Ji, ministers, MLA colleagues, education officers, teachers, and school children,” Khandu stated.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to establishing a premier education system that serves all children, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

“Together, let’s commit to creating a world-class education system that benefits all our children, regardless of background or status,” he urged.

The key objective of the conclave was to enhance the quality of government schools to a point where all parents can trust and feel assured in enrolling their children in these educational establishments.

The Chief Minister further expressed his gratitude to the Education Department for their dedication in organizing the event, which he believes will have a lasting impact on the state’s educational landscape.

