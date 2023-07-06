28 C
Arunachal Guv exhorts people to preserve, propagate indigenous culture

ITANAGAR, July 5 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday exhorted the people to preserve and propagate the indigenous cultural heritage of the state.      Gracing the Dree Festival of the Apatani community at Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district, the governor said that the indigenous festivals have always promoted peace, harmony and prosperity in the state.

Extending festival greetings to the people, Parnaik said that Dree symbolises the working of divinity for the protection of crops so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest.

He said that it is the time for fostering love and affection, unity and camaraderie with members of the community.

Complimenting the women and children taking part in the cultural programme, he said that they reflected the purity and divinity of the festivity.

Parnaik commended the Apatani tribe for maintaining the unique agricultural practice of the community and pristine environment. He urged the youth of the community to harness the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors and make Arunachal Pradesh the food bowl of the North East Region.

A cultural presentation depicting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Apatani society was also presented on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

