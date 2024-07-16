Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet takes key decisions: examination act, APSSB reforms approved

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet chaired a meeting on Monday under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and approved numerous groundbreaking resolutions.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, Pema Khandu stated, “The State Cabinet met today and made several decisions to ensure transparency and fairness.”

The State Cabinet met today and made several decisions to ensure transparency and fairness.



𝐀𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭) 𝐀𝐜𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒:

✅… pic.twitter.com/sZ4xV6uKDl — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 15, 2024

During the meeting, the Cabinet’s most significant decision was to approve the implementation of “The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024” to address and deter offenses such as question paper leaks and other misconduct during recruitment exams organized by different agencies.

- Advertisement -

The Cabinet has also given the green light to the proposal to integrate 13 different categories of positions within the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into the common cadre of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service.

Notably, the State Government had previously integrated and consolidated all categories of positions within the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission into the common cadre of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat Service, with appointments made accordingly.

Additionally, the officials emphasized important changes designed to improve public safety and simplify legal processes.

They also talked about the gradual rollout strategy, training initiatives for police officers, public education efforts, and oversight measures.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, valuable insights were shared by the Chief Minister and members of the Cabinet, emphasizing the need for a unified strategy to effectively implement these reforms.