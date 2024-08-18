Assam CM releases book highlighting rare indigenous texts from NE India

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched a noteworthy publication titled ‘Catalogue of Rare and Antiquarian Books Related to Indigenous People of North East India’, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today released a book titled ‘Catalogue of Rare and Antiquarian Books Related to Indigenous People of North East India,’ authored by Dr. Sangeeta Chakravarty, Preservation Officer at the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies.”

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today released a book titled 'Catalogue of Rare and Antiquarian Books Related to Indigenous People of North East India,' authored by Dr. Sangeeta Chakravarty, Preservation Officer at the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies.



The book details 50… pic.twitter.com/ae4AHS3KBU — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 17, 2024

Authored by Dr. Sangeeta Chakravarty, the Preservation Officer at the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, this book provides a comprehensive examination of 50 rare texts, each exceeding a century in age, that are safeguarded by the State Government.

“The book details 50 invaluable volumes, each over 100 years old, preserved by the State Government”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

During the unveiling ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the book’s significance as a vital resource for readers, scholars, and researchers.

- Advertisement -

The 50 texts featured in the publication constitute a crucial aspect of Assam’s historical narrative, providing valuable insights into the region’s cultural, social, and linguistic diversity.

“HCM stated that this book will be a valuable resource for readers, scholars, and researchers, aiding in the preservation and exploration of the region’s hidden knowledge”, the Chief Minister’s Office further stated.