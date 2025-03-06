Assam: New road under bridge, improved drainage system ensures smooth train operations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully completed a series of crucial infrastructure upgrades during February.

It aimed at improving safety and ensuring smooth train operations in important sections of its network.

One of the significant achievements during the month was the successful construction of a Road under Bridge (RUB) at km 57/7-8 between Panisagar and Pencharthal station on the Baraigram – Agartala section. Commissioned on February, this new RUB has permanently eliminated unauthorized track crossings at the location, substantially enhancing safety for both train operations and the local population.

In addition, NFR completed the replacement of old girders at Major Bridge No 103 located at km 102/7-8 between Chaparmukh and Kampur station. Following the successful replacement of all four girders existing speed restriction of 75 kmph will now be withdrawn, enabling trains to operate at higher speeds while ensuring safer passage across the bridge.

In the Lumding – Badarpur hill section, NFR also undertook vital flood protection works at two vulnerable locations at km 67/9-68/0 and km 68/3-4 which had faced severe muck flow and waterlogging from upstream areas during the last monsoon. NFR has constructed two robust RCC Box culverts across the track, along with side drainage channels and necessary slope protection works. These improvements will ensure efficient drainage and protect the track during heavy rains, securing uninterrupted train services through this critical hilly terrain.