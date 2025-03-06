Break-In at Nagaland’s Wokha Veterinary Office: Wiring Stolen, Property Damaged

KOHIMA: Unknown intruders burgled the chief veterinary office’s liquid nitrogen factory in “0” Point, Vankhosung, during the night of March 3, and stole computer room electrical wirings, destroying the property.

Wokha Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Zubemo Humtsoe informed that no traces of forced entry were found, and it is suspected that the intruders could have entered the facility via the ceiling.

Although the electrical wiring was taken and the electrification system vandalized, the computers in the room were untouched. An FIR has been registered at Wokha Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing.

Talking to the media, the CVO said that the office had shifted to “0” Point, Vankhosung recently and was still in the process of being renovated. Since there was no CCTV surveillance, the employees were not aware of the breach until it was found out.

The incident was discovered on the morning of March 4, when the office chowkidar came to open the building and saw the damage. The CVO, in response, promised that extra security arrangements would be made to avoid such incidents in the future.

The office will make a proper request for security fencing, as well as take precautionary steps to improve security. The chowkidar and the staff personnel will be following a roster duty at night for improved security. The CVO also appealed to the public to protect public assets and to promote a culture of responsibility and ownership so that such incidents are avoided in the future.