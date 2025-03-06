20.9 C
Nayanthara tells people, fans to not address her as 'Lady Superstar'

New Delhi, Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes forge an image that distances actors from their craft, popular Tamil cinema actor Nayanthara said as she announced her decision to renounce the moniker ‘Lady Superstar’ that was bestowed on her.

Nayanthara, known for films such as “Sri Rama Rajyam”, “Anaamika”, “Chandramukhi”, “Ghajini”, and “Jawan”, made the announcement on Tuesday in an X statement addressing fans, media, and film fraternity.

“Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar’, a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’.

“This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual. Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience,” she wrote.

Nayanthara is the latest South cinema personality, after Kamal Haasan, Ajith, and Jayam Ravi, to relinquish a title given to them.

The actor’s real name is Diana Mariam Kurian and it was Sathyan Anthikad, the director of her first film “Manassinakkare” , who gave her the stage name ‘Nayanthara’.

Nayanthara, 40, said the “language of love” keeps people connected beyond all limits.

“While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With Love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara,” she added.

The caption of the post read: “NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA “

The actor has a string of upcoming projects, including Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal and Mammootty, period-action drama “Rakkayie”, and fantasy comedy “Mookuthi Amman 2”.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

