Friday, June 28, 2024
Assam Rifles jointly with Manipur Police rescues teenage girl in Manipur

As per reports issued on Tuesday, the teenage girl disappeared from the Charlong village in Chandel district, Manipur. There are suspicions that she might have traveled towards the Indo-Myanmar Border on June 22.

Northeast
The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 28: In a collaborative effort, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police rescued a teenage girl from a suspected human trafficker at Khongjoi village in Chandel district of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles informed the same on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “ASSAM RIFLES RESCUES TEENAGE GIRL FROM SUSPECTED HUMAN TRAFFICKER IN MANIPUR
#AssamRifles alongwith Manipur Police rescues teenage girl from suspected human trafficker at Khongjol Village, Chandel District, Manipur on 24 Jun 2024.
@HMOIndia @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs”

The joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully demonstrated synergy as they conducted a thorough search in collaboration with the local community, leading to the discovery of the missing individuals in Khongjol village, Chandel.

Furthermore, employing various techniques, including the utilization of drones, the team left no stone unturned in their efforts to locate the individuals.

