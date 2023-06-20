Assam Rifles Seize Mortar, Arrest Four in Manipur; Protests Erupt in Thoubal District

Thoubal, June 20: Assam Rifles personnel made a significant seizure on June 19, confiscating a 51mm mortar from a vehicle traveling from Thoubal towards Imphal in Manipur around 10 pm. The operation was conducted during a routine frisking and checking duty, resulting in the arrest of four individuals in connection with the recovery.

The interception took place along NH-2 when Assam Rifles personnel stopped a Tata Safari bearing registration number AS01-BH-4431. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of one mortar with identification markings (NL009504 GCF 2005). The four occupants of the vehicle, identified as Haorongbam Ranjit, Ngangom Shanta Meitei, Abujam Naoba, and Mutum Robindra, were subsequently apprehended.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals were handed over to Lilong Police Station on June 20, and an FIR has been registered against them. However, tensions escalated when a large mob attempted to storm Lilong Police Station in response to the arrests at approximately 4 am. The situation was brought under control by a joint team comprising Thoubal District Police and C/33 AR.

In the aftermath of the incident, reports emerged of local residents in various locations across Thoubal District staging road blockades in protest against the arrests. The demonstrations serve as a mark of discontent and opposition to the authorities’ actions.

Further investigations will be conducted to ascertain the motive behind the possession of the seized mortar and any potential connections to illicit activities. The arrests and subsequent protests highlight the sensitivity of the situation, requiring diligent efforts from law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the region.

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, will continue their vigilance to ensure the safety of the community and prevent any potential threats. The authorities urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigations while emphasizing the significance of maintaining law and order in the region.

- Advertisement -

As the situation unfolds, the concerned authorities will work towards addressing the grievances of the local population and strive for a peaceful resolution.