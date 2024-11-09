19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Assam Rifles seizes illegal Indian and Bangladeshi currency from Tripura

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 8: The Assam Rifles deployed in Tripura have seized illegal Indian and Bangladeshi currency from Boxanagar under Sepahijala District of Tripura.

In a press release, Assam Rifles said that in a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Customs Dept, illegal currency including Rs 5,04,000 Indian and 86,000 thousand Bangladeshi currency were seized from a hardware shop in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district.

“Acting on a specific   intelligence provided by ECIB, Assam Rifles & Customs Dept conducted a well planned search operation which led to the recovery of illegal money. This operation will go a long way in restricting the illegal smuggling and malpractices along Indo-Bangladesh border”, said Assam Rifles.

It said that Assam Rifles has been ever vigilant and pro-active in undertaking anti-smuggling drives along the border.

“This well executed operation shows the unwavering commitment and professionalism of Assam Rifles in ensuring that the region is free from illegal smuggling activities”, it added.

