Awareness programme on Mission LiFE and SDGs held

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 29: A half-day awareness cum interactive programme on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was conducted at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Vivek Vihar, today. The event aimed to promote environmental consciousness and align local actions with global sustainability goals.

Organized by the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building, and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Programme Centre (PC)-Hub, Arunachal Pradesh, the initiative was held in collaboration with the college”s Eco Club and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). The programme was coordinated by Dr. Ajum Bagang, Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany and Convener of the Eco Club.

The inaugural session was graced by Dohu Robin, Director of Environment & Climate Change and EIACP PC-Hub Coordinator, along with Dr MQ Khan, Principal of DNGC.

The technical session began with a welcome address by Khusboo Kumari Shah, an M.Sc. Zoology student. This was followed by an engaging presentation by Anjan Chamuah, Programme Officer, EIACP. His talk emphasized the core principles of Mission LiFE and its alignment with the United Nations” SDGs, advocating for environmentally responsible lifestyles. He highlighted the interconnection between a clean environment, a healthy society, and a thriving economy as pillars of sustainable development.

The event saw the active participation of EIACP officials including Tanu Siram (Information Officer) and Ani Dai (Data Entry Operator), as well as faculty members from multiple departments. Among them were Ajum Bagang, Nich Menia (Assistant Professor, Geography; Co-convener, Eco Club), and Pema Thungon (Assistant Professor, Geography), who contributed valuable insights to the discussions.

The programme received enthusiastic participation from students, who engaged deeply with the sessions, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable living.

This initiative underscores EIACP”s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and empower youth to become active contributors to a greener and more sustainable future, by aligning local initiatives with global environmental goals.