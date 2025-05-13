Arunachal: DNGC holds career counseling and certificate distribution programme

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 12: The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a Career Counseling cum Certificate Distribution Ceremony on May 10 at the College Conference Hall.

Welcoming the attendees, Bombi Riram, Convenor of the Arts Club, outlined the event’s objectives and emphasized the significance of career guidance for students.

M Q Khan, Principal of DNGC and Chief Guest of the event, praised the Arts Club for providing a platform to nurture creativity and showcase young talent. Highlighting the value of art in fostering a connection with nature, he encouraged students to remain focused on both their academic and personal development.

In his keynote address, Khan underscored the importance of career counseling, urging students to “think big” and stay self-motivated. “The world cannot change you unless you decide to change yourself,” he said, stressing that hard work, focus, and time management are crucial to achieving success. He also encouraged students to contribute to society, preserve traditional knowledge, adopt sustainable practices, and prioritize good health.

Offering practical tips for exam preparation, Khan advised students on time management, taking mock tests, understanding question patterns, note-making, regular revision, and maintaining legible handwriting. He also warned against the dangers of substance abuse and urged students to “laminate themselves from all evils,” especially drugs, and work toward their goals with positivity. As a token of encouragement, he distributed over 100 copies of his authored books to attending students.

Bige Yomgam, Head of the Department of Education and former Convenor of the Arts Club, spoke as a special invitee. She lauded the students’ talents and encouraged them to recognize both their strengths and areas needing improvement. She urged them to nurture their abilities and aim to become responsible, capable citizens.

The programme was coordinated by Bombi Riram, Gopi Riba, and Dr. Chalak Lowang, and concluded with the distribution of certificates to the outgoing members of the Arts Club.