BJP National President Welcomes Five JD(U) Mlas Of Manipur To Saffron Party

IMPHAL, Sept 4: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday extended a warm welcome to the five JD(U) MLAs of Manipur who recently joined the BJP in New Delhi.

The five MLAs, mentioned may be made here, had dashed to Delhi along with Manipur BJP president A Sarda Devi on Saturday.

The MLAs were Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and LM Khaute, along with the Manipur chief minister who is also camping in the national capital met with the BJP national president at his office in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nadda welcomed the five JD(U) MLAs from Manipur to the BJP family, chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on his Facebook page.

Biren quoted Nadda as saying, “All of you possess qualities that will greatly benefit our party. I am certain you will all serve the nation diligently as members of the BJP and play your role in the development of the country.”

BJP Manipur Pradesh Prabhari Sambit Patra and Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi were also present. (NNN)

