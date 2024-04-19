BJP wants to bring permanent peace in Manipur: CM

IMPHAL, April 18: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that chief minister N Biren Singh said that what the BJP government wants is to bring permanent peace in Manipur without compromising the “core issues”. He explained the core issues as “protection of state boundaries, territorial integrity of the state and safety of the indigenous population.”

He said this recently after releasing the election manifesto of the Manipur unit of BJP.

The voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will take place on April 19 and April 26. The voting for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency will take place on April 19 while that of Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency will take place twice, that is, on April 19 and April 26.

The election campaign for the first phase came to end today at 4 pm

Biren Singh claimed that the BJP is the only party that can protect the territorial integrity of Manipur. There is no party apart from the BJP that can bring an end to the prevailing crisis.

While reacting to voices of the people seeking an end to the ongoing crisis, the chief minister said that there would be no fruitful result for shouting without knowing the core issues.

He reiterated Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement about a conspiracy being hatched to divide Manipur by encouraging the influx of foreigners and creating a demographic imbalance while underscoring the pressing concerns faced by the state posed by illegal immigrants.

Asserting that the Central leaders of the saffron party have a firm commitment to protect the indigenous people of the state, he spelled out various steps initiated by the BJP government at the Centre toward this end.

The Centre’s decision of fencing the Indo-Myanmar border, the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system are all related to addressing the issue of illegal immigrants, he said.

Talking about the poll manifesto released today, Biren Singh stated that the party seeking to come back for the third consecutive term at the Centre is giving special focus on the development of the northeast region and it showed the party’s commitment to holistic progress in the region.

While talking to the media after the manifesto releasing function, the chief minister sought the support of the voters for the BJP and NPF candidates so that developmental works can be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (NNN)