Body of minor recovered in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
IMPHAL, Oct 16: A joint operation by the SDRF and Manipur Fire Service retrieved today the lifeless body of a minor who had gone missing while swimming with his friends at Kongba Irong in Imphal East district.

The deceased has been identified as Longjam Kanta (12), s/o L Kumar from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district. He was a class 7 student and was residing in a rented house at Kakwa Lamdaibung in Imphal West district for the past few months.

The SDRF and Manipur Fire Service team recovered Kanta’s lifeless body from the confluence of the Imphal River and Iril River near Lilong Bridge at around 9:48 am.

Authorities had been searching for Kanta since October 14 last, after he had gone missing while swimming with friends at the confluence of Kongba River and Iril River at Imphal East’s Kongba Irong on the same day.

In a separate incident, police recovered an unidentified woman’s dead body from Kangla moat in Imphal on Wednesday morning. (NNN)

