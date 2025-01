IMPHAL, Jan 25: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health View all stories

The operation was conducted in Awang Potshangbam hills in Heingang area on Friday, they said.

The recovered items include a rifle, pistol, carbine, mortars and hand grenades, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)