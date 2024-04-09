Caches of arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 8: Manipur police continued to recover caches of arms and ammunition in its ongoing intensified search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state along with the state and the central security forces.

On Sunday also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was intercepted during a search operation at secluded areas and fish farms in Uchiwa Lamhang area under Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West.

- Advertisement -

The recovered items were two SBBL guns, four hand grenades, two tube launcher, two sets of Kenwood walkie-talkies, one 9 mm pistol (country made) with magazine, five 7.62 mm SLR ammunition, 21 live ammunition of.303 rifle, 24 live rounds of .38 revolver, one ammunition charger guard, one SLR along with one magazine and one carbine with one magazine.

A police source said that the cache of arms and ammunition in a gunny bag was intercepted during the search operation conducted by a combined team of Imphal West police commandos and 33 Assam Rifles.

Fish farms, farm houses and other nearby houses were searched during the operation, the police source said.

The weapons were found wrapped with clothes, jacket shirt in a gunny bag and carry bag. The items seemed to be hidden there a few days back, it added.

- Advertisement -

No arrest was made during the operation, the source said while adding that these items are likely to be used for extortion, kidnapping and assassination to disturb peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, 2024, creating law and order problems in the state. (NNN)