Call for activating ALGs for boosting connectivity, tourism

ITANAGAR, Jan 27: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday called for activating all Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the state to their full potential, emphasising their importance for both the armed forces and civilian use.

During a meeting with Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Eastern Air Command at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik discussed enhancing air connectivity and the operational readiness of ALGs, an official communiqué informed.
The discussions also highlighted ways to utilise ALGs for improving tourism and connectivity in the region.

ALGs are temporary airfields built for emergency operations.
The governor suggested leveraging the IAF’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure to facilitate civilian helicopter services, particularly to improve access to remote areas.
He emphasised that these efforts would significantly contribute to the state’s tourism sector.

Parnaik advised the IAF to maintain high levels of preparedness to handle potential evacuations, disaster relief, and medical emergencies, as landslides during the rainy season often block roadways in the region.
The governor also urged the Eastern Air Command to conduct awareness campaigns and recruit more youth from Arunachal Pradesh, promoting greater local representation in the defence forces.

Air Marshal Singh assured the governor that the issues would be addressed through the appropriate channels within the defence establishment, the communiqué added. (PTI)

