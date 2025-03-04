Centre to provide Rs 150 crore for Tripura Tourism

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 3: Tripura Tourism is receiving an additional Rs 150 crore from the Central Government for the development of tourism in the state.

- Advertisement -

This was announced by Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday after his meeting with Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“Tripura Tourism is getting another Rs 150 crore from the Central Government for the development of tourism in the state. Today, in New Delhi, I met the Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and informed him about the ongoing activities and future plans of the Tripura Tourism Department,” said the Minister.

He further stated that during the meeting, he submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union Minister on behalf of the Tripura Tourism Department for the development of tourism in the state.

“The Union Tourism Minister assured me of all possible cooperation for the development of tourism in Tripura. The Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department were also present with me during the meeting,” he added.