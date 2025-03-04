21.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
type here...

Centre to provide Rs 150 crore for Tripura Tourism

Minister meets Union minister Shekhawat

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 3: Tripura Tourism is receiving an additional Rs 150 crore from the Central Government for the development of tourism in the state.

- Advertisement -

This was announced by Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday after his meeting with Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Related Posts:

“Tripura Tourism is getting another Rs 150 crore from the Central Government for the development of tourism in the state. Today, in New Delhi, I met the Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and informed him about the ongoing activities and future plans of the Tripura Tourism Department,” said the Minister.

He further stated that during the meeting, he submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union Minister on behalf of the Tripura Tourism Department for the development of tourism in the state.

“The Union Tourism Minister assured me of all possible cooperation for the development of tourism in Tripura. The Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department were also present with me during the meeting,” he added.

10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting