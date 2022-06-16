Cherrapunji, Mawsynram Receive Record 24 Hr Rainfall For June

The current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India for the next five days

NEW DELHI, June 15 (IANS): Continued spell of extremely heavy rainfall has ensured that two places in Meghalaya have received record rainfall for the month of June on Wednesday, 7th highest in Cherrapunji (Sohra) since 1995 and 5th highest over Mawsynram since 1966.

Sohra’s another station – Sohra (RKM) – recorded 910 mm rainfall.

For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Sohra – the name for the IMD station at the town with the popular name of Cherrapunji – the rainfall recorded was for 811.6 mm. The all-time highest rainfall record was 1,563.3 mm for the month of June was on June 16, 1995, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

The second highest rainfall was recorded at 973.8 mm on June 5, 1956; followed by 930.0 mm on June 15, 1995; 924.6 mm on June 21, 1934; 907.00 mm on June 25, 1970, and 882.1 mm on June 9, 1966.

For Mawsynram, for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, there was 710.6 mm rainfall. The all-time highest record is for 945.4 mm rainfall on June 7, 1966.

The second highest rainfall record for Mawsynram was 877.4 mm on June 9, 1966, followed by 737.6 mm on June 12, 1966, and 717.6 mm on June 10, 1966.

The record rainfall was a result of isolated extremely heavy rainfall that occurred over Meghalaya even as heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and heavy rainfall occurred over Arunachal Pradesh.

“The current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next five days,” IMD forecast said.