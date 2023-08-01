32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Chuba Ao appointed BJP national vice president

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 31: The BJP has appointed Dr M Chuba Ao has been appointed as its national vice president for the second consecutive term. Ao also happens to be the only party member from the Northeast to be appointed to the post.

Expressing happiness at his appointment, the state BJP media cell, in a release, on Sunday said Ao is amongst the senior most party karyakartas and loyalists from Nagaland BJP.

“It is his dedication towards the party’s positive growth and progress that has propelled him the recognition at the national level for two consecutive terms,” the state BJP said.

It appreciated the party’s central leadership for giving due recognition to one of the senior members of the party from Nagaland.

