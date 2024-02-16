Clean River Save Water campaign launched in Senapati district in Manipur

SENAPATI, Feb 14: The Clean River-Save Water campaign has been launched in Senapati district in Manipur to advocate the preservation of rivers and water bodies of the state.

The campaign, which was launched on Wednesday, has been sponsored by social activist and recipient of the Best Social Reformer of the Year Award, 2024, Alyson Abonmai. The campaign is being carried out by Abonmai in collaboration with the Zeliangrong Student Union Senapati and CRPF 109 Battalion.

The slogan of the campaign, Clean River-Save Water delivers a resounding message urging individuals to cherish and protect the invaluable natural resources.

Alyson Abonmai, in his address, passionately called upon participants to embrace their responsibility towards safeguarding our rivers and water, which serve as the lifeblood of our planet.

The turnout for the cleanliness drives was remarkable, with students and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) numbering in hundreds, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The timing of the event, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, provided a poignant reminder to express love not only to “our loved ones but also to Mother Nature”.

In addition to the campaign activities, a Valentine’s Day special event was organized at the Jamning Valley Resort with free entry for all to partake in the celebrations. Football enthusiasts enjoyed friendly matches, while the evening culminated in a gospel concert featuring local artists sharing the stage with the renowned ‘Gospel Cowboy’. The crowd was enthralled by the rendition of country hit songs, creating a perfect ambiance for Valentine’s Day festivities.

The Clean River-Save Water campaign represents a collective effort to foster environmental consciousness and responsibility within the community. (NNN)