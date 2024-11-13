22 C
CM Khandu inaugurates Arunachal Lit-Fest 2024 to honour art, cultural spirit

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Arunachal Literature Festival 2024, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration of literature, art, and ideas, a press release said on Wednesday.

The festival, scheduled from November 13 to 15, brings together writers, readers, and intellectuals for an enriching experience centered around creative expression and cultural exploration.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu highlighted the festival as “an occasion where minds and muses meet, where stories unfold, and where writers and readers come together in the spirit of wonder.”

He also informed that the festival will offer a unique opportunity to explore ideas, engage in thoughtful discussions, and celebrate the beauty of literature.

The inauguration was graced by Hon’ble Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik, who commended the efforts to make Arunachal Pradesh a hub for literary and cultural engagement.

Khandu also emphasized the importance of literature in building communities and inspiring generations.

Arunachal Lit-Fest 2024 will feature a series of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, creating a dynamic platform for literary lovers to connect and collaborate.

The Chief Minister further extended his best wishes to all participants, encouraging them to dive into the world of words and make the most of the event.

