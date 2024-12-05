Conrad Sangma announces healthcare revamp and road Projects

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: In a strong display of grassroots governance, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma engaged directly with the people of Nongstoin Block, West Khasi Hills District, as part of the transformative CM-Connect initiative.

This fifth Block Level Community Interaction Program marked another step in bringing governance closer to the people, building trust, and addressing community concerns. CM-Connect has previously been held successfully in Bhoirymbong, Betasing, Adokgre, and Laskein blocks, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and participatory decision-making, a press release stated.

Addressing an audience of over 2,000 attendees, the chief minister emphasized the unique importance of CM-Connect- “This is perhaps the most important program for me,” he stated, adding, “It provides a platform where citizens can voice their concerns directly to officials and me. It’s like having an assembly session in every block—but here, it is you, the people, who get to ask questions directly.”

The highlight of the day was the chief minister’s seamless interaction with the people. From heartfelt discussions about the challenges faced by the community to light-hearted banter that brought smiles to everyone’s faces, the program’s interactive format was praised by the community, fostering two-way communication between the government and citizens.

During the interaction, the CM made a significant announcement, stating that the Government of Meghalaya has decided to extend financial support to various mission hospitals run by not-for-profit institutions. This support aims to strengthen universal health care through public-private partnerships, thus providing accessible healthcare services to the remote population of the State. The CM also shared that a special program has been initiated to revamp civil hospitals across all districts. He informed the community that the process began in July, with work already underway in Tura and Jowai. He assured that after Tura, the revamping will extend to Nongstoin District Hospital, and emphasized that all necessary equipment, infrastructure, and funds will be provided to ensure the hospital is fully equipped and modernized.

In the public interaction session, the residents seized the opportunity to voice critical local concerns, with Overshiland Sangriang, Sordar and chairman of the (VWSC) in Sangriang village, taking the lead. He raised concerns regarding the underdevelopment of the village’s tourism potential. Sangriang village, located on Nongkhnum Island, is home to stunning attractions. However, the village lacks essential infrastructure, including proper road connectivity, parking lots, and mobile network access. The CM acknowledged the concern and assured that the government would prioritize the development of tourism infrastructure in the region. Concerns regarding Village Health Councils (VHCs) and funding for health-related activities were addressed. The CM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering community-based healthcare models while exploring ways to increase funding for larger villages.

Moondar Palliar from Mawdiangkper village highlighted the pressing need for an Anganwadi building, a playground, and additional school infrastructure. The CM assured the community of government intervention to upgrade the existing school to the Secondary level and expand facilities to accommodate students from neighbouring villages. On the other hand, concerns from Sangriang village on Nongkhnum Island’s untapped tourism potential were addressed. Recognizing the challenges posed by limited government job opportunities and the growing need for youth employment, the Chief Minister encouraged community members to take the initiative in starting their own businesses. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, agro-processing, and tourism as key drivers of local employment. The CM highlighted the availability of assistance through PRIME and other government schemes, urging the community to tap into these resources to create sustainable livelihoods. The Chief Minister also supported the idea of integrating irrigation and water supply projects into multi-purpose dam initiatives, promising to expedite proposals through appropriate channels.