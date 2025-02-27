16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Deputy CM Chowna Mein attends silver jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration in Yangte

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

YANGTE, Feb 26: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte on Wednesday, commemorating 25 years of the Central Nyokum Yullo Celebration in the Yangte Circle of Kra Daadi District.

The event was a vibrant reflection of age-old traditions, fostering unity and pride among the local people.

Extending his congratulations to the people of Yangte, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving their cultural identity.

“Nyokum Yullo is more than a festival; it is a living legacy, an ancestral treasure passed down through generations. It reminds us of the importance of safeguarding our heritage, which defines who we are,” he stated.

“As Arunachalees, we must continue to take immense pride in our roots, for they embody the spirit of being Arunachalee,” he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting tribal languages, customs, and traditions, he assured continued support for the preservation and promotion of the state’s rich cultural heritage for future generations to thrive.

He also announced plans to sanction funds for the construction of a cultural podium and open hall at the Nyokum Yullo Ground in Yangte.

On the occasion, the deputy chief minister released a festival souvenir titled ‘Ane Yangte Mor-Pale’, published by the celebration committee to commemorate the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte Circle.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Minister of Urban Development Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation, Balo Raja; Deputy Commissioner of Kra Daadi, Charu Nili; and ZPC Charu Menia, among others.

