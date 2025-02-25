CNYC, 2025 Chairman appeals everyone to take part in Nyokum festival

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: The Central Nyokum Yullo Committee (CNYC), 2025 Chairman Tadar Mangku on Monday appealed to all sections of society to join hands and take part in Nyokum celebration across the state.

Addressing the media, CNYC Chairman Mangku said that Nyokum is celebrated by the Nyishi tribes of the state which is the largest tribe of the state.

The Nyokum festival is one of the most prestigious festivals and is celebrated jubilantly by the Nyishi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

“It’s a festival of togetherness and collectiveness that’s celebrated with music, dance, and food. The festival is celebrated to invoke the gods and goddesses of the universe, especially the Nyokum goddess. The festival is celebrated for good harvests, health, and wellness and to nurture a symbiotic relationship with nature,” said Mangku.

“It’s celebrated to promote unity, solidarity, and preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of art, language, aged old cultural heritage and traditional values of tribal society. So, it’s not that only Nyishi should come, everyone can come, witness and enjoy the festive spirit,” said Mangku.

“The word “Nyokum” is a combination of the words “Nyok” which means land, and “Kum” which means welcome, respect and honour. Thus, it is a significant festival that we celebrate for peace, prosperity and the good of all the human beings on this earth for a happy living,” added Tadar Mangku.

The Vice President of India will be taking part in Kamle district with union minister Kiren Rijiju, while, chief minister Pema Khandu will be in East Kameng, while, union minister Chirag Paswan will be in the state capital at Nyokum Lapang and Asom Sahitya Sabha chairman will be in Pakkekesang district. At certain places it is being celebrated as golden jubilee or silver jubilee and so on but the festivities are being celebrated with great traditional fervor and gaiety”, the CNYC chairman further said.

Itanagar NYCC chairman Ha Tatu, secretary Teri Taring, IMC corporate Yukar Yaro, Tai Yakia and other also shared their word of advice and appealed all section of society to take part in mega Nyokum celebration wherever is possible as it signify the tradition, culture of Nyishi tribe.