Dimapur police bust inter-state gang

DIMAPUR, Oct 21: The Dimapur Police said on Sunday that it busted an inter-state gang involved in drugging and snatching of vehicles by arresting eight persons from Assam, Manipur and West Bengal leading to the recovery of two vehicles in the process.

“Initially, a routine investigation into a missing person FIR lodged at Dimapur East Police Station unravelled an organised network of criminal gangs operating in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur and West Bengal,” the Dimapur Police said in a press statement.

- Advertisement -

According to the police press statement, the modus operandi of the gang involved the hiring of inter-state plying commercial vehicles by posing as prospective clients. Gang members would befriend drivers, give food items laced with drugs and snatch away the vehicles while drivers were in an unconscious state, it also said.

The police statement said the mastermind has been identified as one Shymalendu Roy from West Bengal who planned and executed the crime through his network of inter-state gang members.

Relying on digital evidence collected through technical surveillance, two gang members were arrested from Manipur, four from Assam and two from Dimapur. The Dimapur East police team was led by an Investigating Officer (I/O) ASI. Ikato Sema under the supervision of ACP East Imkongsangba Jamir, NPS.

“In this regard, commercial vehicle drivers and owners are hereby cautioned to be aware of the prevalence of such crimes and report instances of missing drivers and vehicles to police without delay,” the police press statement added. (NNN)